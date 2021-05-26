Carteret County Health Department offers vaccine clinic for ages 12 to 17

Morehead City, NC – The Carteret County Health Department will offer COVID vaccines to teens ages 12 to 17 to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19 and prevent virus-related hospitalization and death. Individuals who wish to make an appointment for their teen to receive the vaccine can call (252) 728-8550 and select Option 2. Appointments for vaccine clinics will continue to be held on Fridays at the Health Department located at 3820A Bridges Street in Morehead City.

In June, vaccine clinics specifically targeting ages 12 to 17 will take place on Thursdays at the Old K-Mart building located at 4915 Arendell Street in Morehead City. Appointments can be made online at myspot.nc.gov (select Old Kmart) or by calling (252) 728-8550 and selecting Option 2. Appointments for the June clinics will be available beginning Thursday, May 27, 2021. While the target age group is individuals ages 12-17, anyone can receive the vaccine on these days by making an appointment.

In clinical trials, the most commonly reported temporary reactions among teens were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle ache, fever, and joint pain. These typically lasted between one to three days and were similar to those reported in clinical trials for participants 16 years of age and older.

The Carteret County Health Department strongly encourages everyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Public Health Director Nina Oliver stated: “We want everyone in our community to be safe and healthy. Each individual who takes this step supports us all.”

To search for other vaccine providers in the county, click here.