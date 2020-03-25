Carteret County health department recommends residents to stay home

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Health Department continues to urge residents to do their part in helping control the spread of Coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Carteret County.

To keep individuals and communities safe, the Carteret County Health Department recommends several things that residents can do if they feel sick.

Individuals who think they have COVID-19 showing mild symptoms such as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are encouraged to isolate themselves at home, separate themselves from others within the household as much as possible, and call their medical provider for advice.

For individuals with more serious or worsening symptoms, call your medical provider or 911 immediately. \

Those symptoms include worsening shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, or blue lips.

For the latest information on COVID-19, please visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.