Carteret County hires DSS Director

Beaufort, NC – Carteret County is pleased to announce that Jessica Adams will join the Consolidated Human Services Division as the Department of Social Services Director. Ms. Adams is a seasoned Social Services professional with her most recent position being the DSS Director for Jones County.

Ms. Adams is a 14-year veteran of the social services system who has worked for Duplin, Lenoir, and Jones counties in increasingly responsible positions including Legal Assistant, Social Worker, Social Work Supervisor, Social Work Program Manager, Interim Director, and most recently DSS Director. Her past successes demonstrate her passion for the individuals and families in those communities for which she served. Adams looks forward to meeting the staff, the community, the stakeholders and evaluating how she can apply her skills and leadership to enhance current efforts.

Adams was selected through a competitive hiring process conducted by the Consolidated Human Services Director, Cindy Holman. Holman was supported by an interview panel including the Human Resources Director, Jaime Long, Assistant County Manager and Finance Director Dee Meshaw, and County Manager Tommy Burns. Holman stated: “We are so pleased with the selection of Jessica Adams, and welcome her to Carteret County to help us address the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. She has a proven track record of rolling up her sleeves and working alongside her staff to provide good services. She seems like a great fit for our county.” Consolidated Human Services Board Chair Carol Wray also interviewed and endorsed the hiring of Adams for the position.

Jessica Adams earned her Bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University and is a graduate of the LGFCU Fellows through UNC-School of Government. Fellows are high performing individuals in a variety of positions from across the state who have been identified as emerging leaders in NC local governments.

Ms. Adams has been active in several human service organizations throughout her career. Among those, she participated on a number of boards, councils, teams, and committees in Jones County including: Jones County Resilience Collaborative, Jones County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Jones County Child Fatality Team/Community Child Protection Team, Jones County Aging Planning Board, Jones County Local Interagency Coordinating Council, and Jones County Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention.

Ms. Adams’ first day on the job in Carteret County will be May 10, 2021.