Carteret County hires new Tax Commissioner

A Goldsboro man with a warrant was arrested and charged with several crimes on Tuesday morning, after a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy caught him with illegal drugs at a gas station.

The WCSO said at the Speedway gas station, located at Hwy. 13 South and Genoa Road, a deputy made contact with Christopher Norris, age 30, of Linen Place in Goldsboro.

The deputy saw Norris had an un-specified Schedule II controlled drug on his person, along with illegal drug paraphernalia, and a search of his vehicle revealed a hidden gun in the passenger area.

Norris was arrested on the outstanding warrant, and was also charged with Possession of Sch. 2, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of Concealed Weapon, and Fictitious Information to Law Enforcement Officer.

Norris was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center on a $14,500 bond.