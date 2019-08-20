Carteret County hires new Tax Commissioner

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)
Carteret County Commissioners announced on Tuesday they have hired a new Tax Administrator for the county.
Commissioners said Sarah Davis will begin serving as Carteret County’s Tax Administrator, effective Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Davis was previously the Tax Administrator for Pamlico County.
Positions Davis held before becoming a Tax Commissioner include commercial loan auditor and processor, financial services associate, and Branch Manager for First South Bank.
Davis has her bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University College of Business, is pursuing a master’s degree, and is certified by the State of North Carolina as a County Assessor and County Appraiser.
Carteret County officials said she will lead the county through the 2020 real estate revaluation process, which was originally scheduled to happen in 2019, but was delayed one year after Hurricane Florence hit the area and damaged local homes and businesses in September, 2018.