CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County has another first dose clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at the Kmart Building at 4915 Arendell Street in Morehead City.

Individuals in Groups 1, 2, 3, and 4 who are 16 years of age and older can call 252-728-8550 and select Option 2 to schedule a vaccination appointment. There are currently 1,250 appointment slots available. Walk-ins will not be available at this clinic.

For a detailed list of each group, click here.