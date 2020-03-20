Carteret County Ids first case of COVID-19

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Carteret County.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from international travel and began showing symptoms after returning to North Carolina.

This individual was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result was received at the Carteret County Health Department on Friday from the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.

This individual is in isolation at home at this time.

Carteret County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff is working at this time to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined.

Close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

“There is nothing to indicate this was a community-acquired transmission,” stated Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County Health Director. “All indications are this was travel-related. We are following all state protocols for contact tracing.”