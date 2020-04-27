Carteret County maintained beach accesses are open

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, April 27, Carteret County Government will re-open all county maintained beach access points.

These include Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island beach accesses.

County officials said while enjoying the beach, residents should continue to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Residents should review rip current risk and surf advisories prior to visiting the beach.

Any questions regarding Carteret County COVID-19 information, contact the Citizen Inquiry Line at 252-726-7060, Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.