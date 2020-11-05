Carteret County man arrested on child pornography charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested a Carteret County man on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

58-year-old Peter Scott Klainer of Newport was charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Klainer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security began the investigation after discovering the suspect was in possession of and distributing images of child exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bay Run, Newport, NC on Wednesday evening.

Detectives took Klainer into custody and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized as evidence.

Klainer is currently in the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday morning.