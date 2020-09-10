Carteret County man arrested on child pornography charges

(WNCT) Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested a Carteret County man on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

The suspect, Leovigildo Angel, 49, of Newport, was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Angel was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began the investigation after discovering the suspect was in possession of and sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Dutch Treat Mobile Home Park on Thursday morning.

Detectives took him into custody at his residence and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized as evidence.

CCSO detectives were assisted by members of the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, Atlantic Beach Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Angel is currently in the Carteret County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in a Carteret County courtroom on Friday.