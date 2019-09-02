Carteret County meeting on landscaping, trees canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it has canceled a meeting on landscaping and trees planned for this week in Morehead City, due to Hurricane Dorian.
The meeting, which was to focus on post-hurricane landscaping and local tree mortality after Hurricane Florence, was originally scheduled to happen on Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, but was canceled on Monday to allow participants to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Officials have not said if they would reschedule the meeting for a later date.
