Carteret County meeting on landscaping, trees canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tropical Weather_1539257528356

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it has canceled a meeting on landscaping and trees planned for this week in Morehead City, due to Hurricane Dorian.

The meeting, which was to focus on post-hurricane landscaping and local tree mortality after Hurricane Florence, was originally scheduled to happen on Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, but was canceled on Monday to allow participants to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

Officials have not said if they would reschedule the meeting for a later date.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV