Carteret County meeting on landscaping, trees canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - Staff members at the Pitt-Greenville Airport have been working to revamp and revitalize the airport.

"Not everything has changed, but a lot of things are starting to change and I think you'll see customer service starting to improve out there," said Mayor of Greenville, PJ Connelly.

Connelly says the airport's finances are also improving. He says fuel sales and parking revenue have gone up.