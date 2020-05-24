Carteret County officials searching for missing man

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County officials are searching for a young man who walked away from his friends early Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post from Cape Lookout National Seashore, the young man had no water or supplies when he left his friends.

Friends and family haven’t been able to get in contact with him.

Officials are looking to talk to anyone who was near mile 46 on Cape Lookout, or might have picked up the young man who went missing.

If you’ve seen him, contact the Cape Lookout National Seashore Rangers at the Carteret County Dispatch Office at 252-726-1911.

WNCT will continue to monitor the search and bring you updates as we get them.