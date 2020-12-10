Carteret County officials working with Verizon on cell coverage, quality issues

DOWN EAST, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Emergency Management officials said they are working with Verizon to address problems with cellular coverage and quality issues in the county.

Officials said the issues is especially troublesome in the Down East area. Residents may experience call drops or other related issues.

You’re asked to enter #777 on your cell phone when you experience issues so Verizon can pinpoint the issues and further investigate the call problems. You can also call Verizon to report issues and let them know you marked the call with #777.