Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department to close playground areas

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department will temporarily close all playground areas as well as park bathrooms.

Open space areas and trail are available for public use but please remember to follow social distancing guidelines.

The following playgrounds will remain closed until further notice:

Western Park Playground

Salter Path Park Playground

Fort Benjamin Park Playground

Swinson Park Playground

Freedom Park Playground

Eastern Park Playground

South River Park Playground

Mariners Park Playground

All Carteret County Parks and Recreation programs have been canceled until further notice.