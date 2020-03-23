Live Now
Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department to close playground areas

Local

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department will temporarily close all playground areas as well as park bathrooms.

Open space areas and trail are available for public use but please remember to follow social distancing guidelines.

The following playgrounds will remain closed until further notice:

  • Western Park Playground
  • Salter Path Park Playground
  • Fort Benjamin Park Playground
  • Swinson Park Playground
  • Freedom Park Playground
  • Eastern Park Playground
  • South River Park Playground
  • Mariners Park Playground

All Carteret County Parks and Recreation programs have been canceled until further notice.

