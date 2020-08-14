Carteret County preparations for November elections during pandemic

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Election officials are preparing for all the races on the November ballot, and it’s all happening during a global pandemic.

Carteret County election coordinators are making changes to keep voters and workers safe.

These changes come from an emergency order issued by the state board of elections. They’re aimed at protecting voters from the virus and reducing crowds at voting sites.

Carteret County will add a new one-stop voting location to its three other sites.

Western Park in Cedar Point

Fort Benjamin in Newport

Morehead City Parks and Rec

Carteret County Board of Elections in Beaufort

The Carteret County Elections Board Director Caitlin Sabadish says there will be extended hours for in-person voting due to COVID-19.

The board is also buying gloves, face masks, and wipes for its workers, but the county is not requiring voters to wear masks.

Employees say their biggest challenge is adapting to these pandemic changes.

“It’s required a lot of extra work on the back end to get all the PPE that we need, make sure we’re providing a safe location for our voters and our workers,” Sabadish.

Officials say they’re looking for more people to man polling locations to take the place of previous workers, who were not willing to work because of the pandemic.

Besides in person-voting, people can mail their ballots or drive up to curbside voting.

Mail in ballots will be sent out September 4.

The last day to register for mail-in ballots is October 9. You can register to vote on election day, November 3, at polling locations.

One-stop voting begins October 15, and will end October 31.

For more absentee ballots, you can click here.