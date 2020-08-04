Carteret County provides update after Isaias

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) As residents and Carteret County personnel clean up from Isaias, Carteret County continues to encourage residents to remain safe.

The county continues to be under a Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warning.

Some areas of Carteret are experiencing downed power lines and trees in yards and blocking roadways.

The utility companies in the area are working to restore power in those areas.

Carteret County is providing the following safety tips:

Downed Power Lines

If you see a downed power line, move away from the line and anything that may be touching it. Call your utility company to report it.

If you see someone who is in direct or indirect contact with a downed power line, DO NOT TOUCH the person; call 911 instead.

Watch where you are walking so that you do not place your feet near water where a downed power line is located.

Safety During Clean Up