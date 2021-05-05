Carteret County Public School Foundation Will Offer Scholarships To High School Seniors

Carteret County Public School Foundation will offer three scholarships to high school seniors interested in pursuing careers in education. The announcement was made at tonight’s Carteret County Board of Education meeting.

Foundation Chair Perry Harker and Foundation Board members Bucky Oliver and Ed Stack joined Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson in announcing the scholarships and explaining the process.

The Carteret Teaching Fellows Scholarship will provide funding for one senior from each of the county’s three traditional high schools who is interested in pursuing a degree in education and committing to teaching a minimum of four years in the Carteret County Public School System.

Mr. Harker noted that the Carteret County Public School Foundation had been quietly working in the community for ten years, addressing the needs of students, employees, and their families.

Mr. Oliver shared that the Foundation had received $1.5 million in donations over the last ten years. These donations have been used to support students, staff, and teachers academically and in addressing the challenges caused by hurricanes and the pandemic.

Mr. Stack stressed the concern of Foundation Board members about fewer students entering the field of education, and he noted that the Foundation recognizes and believes the shortage of teachers will impact the quality of education students receive.

“The Foundation values the school system’s employees and is now poised to strongly support the county’s teaching profession,” Mr. Harker said. He noted that applications for the Carteret Teaching Fellows Scholarship will be available in the counselors’ offices at Croatan High School, East Carteret High School, and West Carteret High School by May 12.

“The Foundation realizes this process must move quickly for this year but members did not want to wait until next year to get this scholarship process started,” Mr. Harker said. “The Foundation Board members are excited about this ‘grow our own teacher’ program and look forward to presenting scholarships this year.”

Dr. Jackson explained the funding for the three applicants selected this year. He said three scholarships will be awarded this year to students interested in pursuing degrees in teaching and committing to teaching in the Carteret County Public School System. The students would complete their first two years at Carteret Community College and their second two years at a North Carolina public university of the student’s choice. The Carteret Teaching Fellows Scholarship will provide the funding for tuition, books, and fees. The student will be responsible for the room and board. The student could choose a virtual option for the final two years and receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Education without leaving Carteret County.

In exchange for receiving the scholarship, the student agrees to teach in the Carteret County Public School System for four years.

“I could not be more excited about this amazing opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Jackson. “I am so grateful to the foundation board of directors for their tremendous investment in students and our school system. This program will help ensure that we have an amazing teaching faculty for generations to come.”