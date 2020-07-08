Carteret County Public Schools continue planning for fall opening

Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor, left, and Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson look over boxes of face coverings, thermometers and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Public School leaders are developing plans for reopening schools in the fall.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson is working with school system leaders on the development of these plans, which are based on seven key areas he has identified.

Dr. Jackson said the NC Governor has requested that school systems plan for reopening under three scenarios.

He said Plan A is based on all students being present in school with social distancing precautions in place, Plan B is based on fifty percent or less of the student body present with social distancing precautions in place, and Plan C is based on all students participating in remote learning only.

The Governor was scheduled to announce by July 1 which of the three plans should be implemented as the new school year begins.

This announcement has been delayed.

Dr. Jackson said school system planning continues based on those three plans.

He identified seven key areas and committees are working to develop plans for re-entry based on the state’s three scenarios.

The seven areas are Student/Staff Health and Well-Being; Instructional Delivery and Curriculum; Athletics and Extracurricular Activities; Transportation; Facility Maintenance; Child Nutrition; and Communication and Stakeholder Engagement.

Each of the seven committees is chaired by principals with appropriate stakeholders such as teachers, assistant principals, custodians, cafeteria managers, and others serving on the various committees.

He noted that his goal was to have the school system’s reentry plan completed no later than July 30.

Dr. Jackson said through a partnership with the Carteret County Commissioners, Emergency Management, and FEMA, the school system has ordered 47,000 cloth face coverings (masks) for students and staff, 50,000 pairs of disposable gloves, 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 10,000 bottles of disinfectant.

The school system has already received from the state thermometers, surgical masks, face shields and disposable gowns.

Dr. Jackson said the school system has also ordered thermal temperature detection units for schools.

