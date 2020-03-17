Carteret County Public Schools feeding program to add bus delivery

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Public Schools Interim Superintendent, Richie Paylor announced that on Wednesday the feeding program will add yellow bus delivery with elementary school buses running their regular bus routes.

The buses will load meals at 10:30 am from the elementary schools and depart utilizing their same schedule as an early release day.

They will travel their normal route stopping and giving meals out to students.

Elementary parents can use the “Here Comes the Bus” app to see when the bus will be at their stop for meal delivery.

Middle and High School parents will need to partner with an elementary neighbor to figure out bus delivery time as the “Here Come the Bus” app will only report to the elementary routes.

This bus route delivery will replace the neighborhood delivery that took place Monday and Tuesday,

Food will continue to be served at Beaufort Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, Morehead Primary, Newport Elementary, Smyrna Elementary, and White Oak Elementary from 11 am to 1 pm each weekday.