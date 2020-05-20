Carteret County Public Schools purchasing sanitizer from local distillery

BOGUE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local distillery is providing one of its newest products to schools and emergency personnel during the pandemic.

Carteret County Public Schools is buying hand sanitizer from Bogue Sound Distillery.

Administrators began buying the sanitizer early in the pandemic, when it was not available through other sources.

The school district is using the sanitizer for its workers preparing and distributing meals.

“It’s worked out pretty good. People didn’t know..we’d been here two years, but we’re off the beat. You​ don’t see the location. It’s brought a forefront to where we really are,” said Richard Chapman, owner of Bogue Sound Distillery. ​

The distillery is also offering free hand sanitizer to local police, sheriff’s and fire departments.

The owner says the sanitizer venture is also boosting his business. ​