BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Public School System was recently awarded $1.93 million in state funding from the nearly $400 million awarded to schools across the state in needs-based school construction grants.



According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, over the last five years the Needs Based

Public School Capital Fund has awarded a total of $739 million dollars to local school districts, providing

funding for 60 new K-12 construction projects, including 33 new schools, eight new buildings, and the

replacement of 44 existing schools.



NCDPI confirmed that in all, districts in 28 counties are benefiting from this year’s round of needs-based grants, with 42 individual projects that include new schools, improvements such as roof replacements, renovations, and new classroom additions. Thirteen of the 28 districts had previously been awarded need-based grants, but construction of the funded projects had not been started.

CCPS is one of the districts that has been awarded needs-based school construction prior to grant monies in the amount of $10 million in addition to the most recent $1.93 million. Specific projects earmarked by Carteret County Public Schools, included in prior grant funding and the most recent additional funding are:

West Carteret High School Classrooms, Band Room, & Gymnasium, awarded $592,314 ($3,116,000,

prior year grant award), Croatan High School Classrooms & Gymnasium, awarded $222,932 ($3,054,000 prior year grant award), White Oak Elementary School Gymnasium, awarded $439,091 ($857,000 prior year grant award), Broad Creek Middle School Classrooms, awarded $627,398 ($1,537,000 prior year grant award) and

East Carteret High School Gymnasium, awarded $47,259 ($1,436,000 prior year grant award).

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the needs-based grants are a key support for districts where local tax resources fall short of needs for modernizing or replacing aging school facilities.

Districts awarded grants for 2021-22 include: Alexander County Schools: $1.35 million, Anson County Schools: $9 million, Ashe County Schools: $17 million, Bladen County Schools: $17 million, Camden County Schools: $27.7 million, Carteret County Public Schools: $1.93 million, Newton-Conover City Schools (Catawba County): $22 million, Edenton-Chowan Schools (Chowan County): $25 million, Clay County Schools: $32 million, Cleveland County Schools: $7.8 million, Gates County Schools: $1.78 million, Halifax County Schools: $31.27 million, Hoke County Schools: $30 million, Mooresville Graded School District (Iredell County): $616,000, Mitchell County Schools: $17 million, Montgomery County Schools: $2.65 million, Northampton County Schools: $40 million, Polk County Schools: $1.3 million, Public Schools of Robeson County: $25 million, Clinton City Schools (Sampson County): $899,000, Scotland County Schools: $1.1 million, Mount Airy City Schools (Surry County): $1.75 million, Tyrrell County Schools: $514,000, Warren County Schools: $24 million, Washington County Schools: $40 million, Wayne County Public Schools: $9 million, Yadkin County Schools: $1.44 million and Yancey County Schools: $6.69 million.