Carteret County reports additional death related to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Health Department is reporting the county has had an additional death related to COVID-19.

The individual died on July 8 from complications associated with the virus.

The resident was in their 70s and had an underlying medical condition and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and their loved ones during this difficult time,” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “COVID-19 is spreading in our community and is a serious virus. All of us have to play our part in slowing the spread of this virus by taking three, small steps: 1) Wear a face covering; 2) Wait 6 feet apart; and, 3) Wash your hands frequently. At this time, this is the best way to fight the spread of this virus and to help keep the community safe,” Ms. Cannon added.

For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, please call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.