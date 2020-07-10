Carteret County reports additional death related to COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Health Department is reporting the county has had an additional death related to COVID-19.
The individual died on July 8 from complications associated with the virus.
The resident was in their 70s and had an underlying medical condition and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and their loved ones during this difficult time,” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “COVID-19 is spreading in our community and is a serious virus. All of us have to play our part in slowing the spread of this virus by taking three, small steps: 1) Wear a face covering; 2) Wait 6 feet apart; and, 3) Wash your hands frequently. At this time, this is the best way to fight the spread of this virus and to help keep the community safe,” Ms. Cannon added.
For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, please call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.