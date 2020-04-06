Carteret County reports its first COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Health Department reports the first confirmed COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident.

The individual died on Thursday April 2 from complications associated with the virus.

Health officials say, at the time of death, Carteret County Health Department had not yet received the positive COVID-19 test results from the testing laboratory.

This death should be reflected in the NC Department of Health and Human Services case count for confirmed cases and deaths in Carteret County on Monday, April 6.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “As of April 6, 2020, Carteret County has had 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 is present in our community. Over the next several weeks, it is really important for all community members to stay home to the extent possible, practice social distancing when conducting essential business, and employ preventive measures such as cleaning/disinfecting surfaces frequently and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. At this time, this is the best way to fight the spread of this virus,” Ms. Cannon added.