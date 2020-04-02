Carteret County restricts water access at Salter Path

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County will restrict recreational water access for Salter Path in accordance with the announcement from the four Towns of Bogue Banks.

Recreational water activities such as swimming, surfing, kiting, and non-motorized recreational water access will be prohibited from Thursday through April 29.

Residents are permitted to walk, jog and exercise along the beach strand as long as they are following the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) recommendations of social distancing.

For further information regarding COVID-19 contact the Citizen Inquiry Hotline at 252-728-7060 Monday –Friday 8 am -5 pm.