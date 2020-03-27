Live Now
Road closure in Carteret County for culvert replacement

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) A section of a Carteret County road will close for more than a week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replaces a culvert damaged during Hurricane Florence.

Nine Foot Road near Big Ramhorn Branch in Newport is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. March 30 and reopen at 5 p.m. April 12. 

During these dates, traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 70, Roberts Road and Nine Mile Road.

NCDOT urges drivers to give themselves extra time for their commute and slow down near the work zone.

