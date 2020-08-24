Carteret County road to close for pipe replacement

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close a Carteret County road for about two days this week while crews replace a pipe.

Nine Mile Road near Sam Hatcher Road is scheduled to be closed in both directions between August 25 at 8 a.m. and August 26 at 4 p.m.

NCDOT will replace a failing storm drainage cross line pipe during the closure.

Drivers will use Nine Foot Road, U.S. 70, Hibbs Road and N.C. 24 to access Nine Mile Road on either side of the work zone during the closure.

Motorists should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution around the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media