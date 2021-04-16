Carteret County Road to Temporarily Close for Pipe Replacement

(Pitt County) – On Monday, April 19, 2021, the Pitt County Department of Social Services (DSS) will begin to accept applications requesting emergency utility payment assistance to pay past-due utility bills of individuals who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply by visiting: www.PittCountyNC.gov/utilities Applicants without internet access may call 252-751-9900.

To best facilitate assistance to those most in need, eligibility is limited to applicants whose utilities have been shut off or are scheduled to be shut off due to non-payment two weeks past their due date. DSS Director Jan Elliott states, “There are a lot of people who are struggling because of the pandemic. We want to be sure that we help the people who are most in need.” Eligibility is also based on household size and current income. A household of two people must have had a total income of $3,558 or less during the previous calendar month and a household of four people must have had a total income of $4,446 or less during the previous calendar month.