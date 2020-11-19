Carteret County Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle fundraiser

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The bells are ringing in Carteret County once again. The Salvation Army is beginning its annual Red Kettle campaign, but things are a little different this year.

Carteret County Salvation Army volunteers will continue ringing at the same places as last year like Belk. But this year Salvation Army leaders are expecting fewer people to shop and stop to donate.

Major Aaron Goldfarb says they’re not sure how many people will end up donating because of the pandemic.

This year, volunteers are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Instead of touching kettles, people have the option to donate through their phone using Google or Apple pay.

“At the top right hand corner you can tap your smart phone, on to the sign and our donation page will come up, you don’t even have to have cash for our kettles this year,” said Goldfarb.

Goldfarb says the number of volunteers this year is half of what it was in 2019.

Goldfarb says the red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser during the year.

The money collected helps people with rent assistance, emergency disaster services and children’s Christmas gifts.

Carteret County volunteers will be ringing bells at places like Belk, Walmart and Harris Teeter from 10-6 Monday through Friday until December 24.