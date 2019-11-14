Carteret County Salvation Army opens 18,000 square-foot facility

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Salvation Army of Carteret County has a new place to call home.

After three years of planning, the organization has moved into an 18,000-square foot facility in Morehead City.

Inside the facility is an 8,000-square foot thrift store, a food pantry, and classrooms. Major Aaron Goldfarb said life-skill classes will be available to anyone.

Participants will be learning how to fill out an application, how to go through an interview, and how to balance check-books.

Overlooking the sanctuary is the kitchen. The space is critical for emergency disaster services.

“So when we have a time when the community need us to feed at the shelters, or whatever it is, Salvation Army is going to be able to do that,” said Goldfarb.

Goldfarb adds that the building will provide a concrete space to complete their mission.

“[It’s] a place where we can come and really meet the needs of the community and so we’re really excited about the lives were going to change,” said Goldfarb.

The nearly $3.5 million project was made possible through donations. This is the first time the Salvation Army in Carteret County has owned property in the area.

The building is located at 2800 Bridges Street in Morehead City.