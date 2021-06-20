Carteret, Craven school systems cancel student activities for Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N,C. (WNCT) — Due to weather conditions from the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette, Carteret County Public Schools and Craven County Schools have announced a change of schedule for Monday.

Carteret County Public Schools is canceling Camp SHINE and all other student activities on Monday because of the potential for severe weather. There will be a three-hour delay for all school system staff members.

Camp SHINE staff will have an optional teacher workday.

Craven County Schools announced its summer learning program and all student activities for Monday were canceled. There is also a three-hour delay for all school system staff members and an optional workday for summer school staff.

Craven County Schools also said the seven sites that offer summer feeding will still offer meals from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The sites are Bridgeton Elementary, Brinson Memorial Elementary, JT Barber Elementary, Grover C Fields Middle School, Havelock Elementary, Roger Bell New Tech Academy and Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary.