Carteret County Schools honors graduating student athletes

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is putting sports on pause and that includes the games and athletes at the high school level.

Carteret County Public Schools is honoring it’s athletes in a different way Friday night.

For twenty minutes, the field lights at three schools in the district will be on to pay tribute to spring sport seniors and their families for the season lost because of the coronavirus.

Croatan women’s soccer is one of many sports to be cancelled statewide.

The team captain Savannah McAloon says the situation is disappointing because she was confident her group would make it to the playoffs, but she understands the circumstances.

“I’m pretty sure I can speak for everybody when I say we appreciate the recognition that’s the school​ is going through bestowing upon us,” said McAloon.

The field lights will be turned on at Croatan, East Carteret, and West Carteret High Schools from 8:20 p.m. until 8:40 pm.

The school district invites the public to turn on their porch lights to honor the senior athletes.

If you plan to go to one of the schools, you are asked to stay in you car during the tribute.