Carteret County Schools issues plan after statewide closing

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Schools has shared a plan for students and staff after Governor Cooper issued a statewide mandatory school closure.

Students of Carteret County Schools may go to their school tomorrow, March 16th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to retrieve personal items.

If students and families aren’t able to make it tomorrow, other arrangements can be made with the school office.

Meals will be provided free of charge to students.

Those meals will be available each weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at five school sites and six neighborhood locations beginning tomorrow including:

Bogue Sound Elementary School

Down East Middle School

Morehead City Primary School

Newport Elementary School

Carteret County Apartments in Beaufort

Crystal Coast Apartments in Newport

East Carolina Housing Authority in Morehead City

Eastport at the Park in Beaufort

Beaufort Housing Authority in Beaufort

Blue Point Bay Apartments in Newport

Students will be given a lunch and breakfast for the next day, each day.

Additional information about course work will be provided by county officials later this week.