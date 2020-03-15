Carteret County Schools issues plan after statewide closing

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Schools has shared a plan for students and staff after Governor Cooper issued a statewide mandatory school closure.
Students of Carteret County Schools may go to their school tomorrow, March 16th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to retrieve personal items.
If students and families aren’t able to make it tomorrow, other arrangements can be made with the school office.
Meals will be provided free of charge to students.
Those meals will be available each weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at five school sites and six neighborhood locations beginning tomorrow including:
- Bogue Sound Elementary School
- Down East Middle School
- Morehead City Primary School
- Newport Elementary School
- Carteret County Apartments in Beaufort
- Crystal Coast Apartments in Newport
- East Carolina Housing Authority in Morehead City
- Eastport at the Park in Beaufort
- Beaufort Housing Authority in Beaufort
- Blue Point Bay Apartments in Newport
Students will be given a lunch and breakfast for the next day, each day.
Additional information about course work will be provided by county officials later this week.