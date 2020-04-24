Carteret County Schools offer free public WiFi

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Public Schools is making it easier for students and families to access the internet if they don’t have it at home.

The district is offering free internet access via WiFi at eight school parking lots across Carteret County.

Those sites include Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary, Newport Middle, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary.

People just have to connect to the username, Carteret-Outdoor from the schools’ parking lots. There is no password.

“Cost us a little bit to put the access points up, but we felt the cost will outweigh the possible advantage for our students and families,” said Mike McKay, chief technology officer at Carteret County Public Schools.

The school district is letting families know about the service through phone calls.

WiFi service is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.