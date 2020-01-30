Carteret County Schools receives funds through School Safety Grants

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Public Schools Systems was notified that four grant applications will receive funding through the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.

Interim Superintendent Richie Paylor says, ” Our focus on school safety and on supporting our students and employees in times of crisis continues and these grant funds will further the work.”

The funding to improve safety in public schools was received on behalf of the Town of Morehead City.

The total requested amount of $47,284.23 as received and will be used for security camera upgrades at Morehead City Elementary School and for flashing school zone lights on roads by Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Primary, West Carteret High and Morehead City Middle.

Funding for services for students in crisis was received in the amount of $78,000.

Those funds will be used to contract with a licensed professional therapist to provide onsite individual, family and group therapy as well as crisis response services to students and their families.

funding for one SRO was also provided through the grant.

This funding will be provided to the Town of Morehead City to cover the cost of the SRO at Morehead City Middle School.

The grant provides $33,333 for the SRO position.

The Town of Morehead City has partnered with the Carteret County Commissioners to provide the remaining funds needed for the position.

The SRO works at the school during the school year and for the Town of Morehead City for the remainder of the year.