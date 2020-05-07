Carteret County Schools reward teachers with drive-thru party

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Teachers across the East are being appreciated for their hard work, during teacher appreciation week.

Carteret County Schools notified educators to return to Beaufort Middle School for about an hour, Thursday morning. When teachers arrived, it was anything but work-related.

Surrounding the school’s parking lot were tents filled with treats for employees. Three-drive thru tents included drinks, Chick Fil A, and goodie bags for them.

It’s a reward to about 200 Carteret County teachers for the work they do year-round, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This whole thing has been so humbling to know how much we are loved,” said 6th-grade teacher, Elizabeth Mason.

Mason misses the interaction she had in the classroom. She uses Friday’s to video chat with her students to catch up with them.

Principals from other schools were also there to thank their employees. Atlantic Elementary Principal Greg Guthrie says this pandemic doesn’t prevent administrators from showing their appreciation.

“I’ve said it before we appreciate them everyday especially this week, and especially this year​ with everything going on,” said Guthrie.

