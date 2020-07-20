Carteret County Schools Superintendent sworn in

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Schools’ new superintendent is on the job, and preparing for a different kind of school year because of the coronavirus.

Dr. Rob Jackson took his official oath of office Monday morning at the school district’s headquarters.

Jackson has served as a principal in Union County Public Schools and superintendent in Edenton-Chowan Schools.

The Carteret County Board of Education selected Jackson as the district’s new leader in June and he began his duties at the start of July.

Jackson’s first plan of action is getting students and employees back to school safely.

“I approach this work as a dad. So as we put together our plans, I’m going to be looking through my ‘daddy lens’ to ensure we’ve done everything we could to keep every single child safe,” said Jackson.

Jackson says there’s no need for a big change in the school district, but to keep on improving.

School leaders are in the midst of finalizing its school reopening plans.

Jackson is asking parents to fill out a survey, asking if they prefer the option of remote learning for their kids or in-person classes.

Carteret County’s school board is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 1 p.m. to finalize the first’s reopening plan.