Carteret County Schools to reopen with a mix of in-person classes, remote learning

(WNCT) Carteret County Schools will reopen in August with a mix of in-person classes and remote learning, school board members decided Wednesday.

The county board of education held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to hear from representatives of the district’s department to hear their plans for safely holding classes with COVID-19 still spreading within the community.

Board members approved what they call “Plan B.”

It entails having separating students into two groups.

Each group will spend two days a week within classroom settings, with the remaining three days for remote learning.

One group will attend classes on Monday and Tuesday, while the other will be in class Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays would be devoted to the deep cleaning of school facilities.

The Carteret County school board also approved a plan to offer parents an option for full-time remote learning for their children.

Board members plan to revisit their decision after the first two weeks of the school year, which is slated to begin in mid-August.

Athletic department representatives presented their plan for limiting exposure to COVID.

Locker rooms will be closed, there will be no sharing of towels or water, and extracurricular activities will be held virtually when possible.

The district’s transportation department will go with its plan to have a limit of one student per seat on buses.

The buses will be disinfected with a fogging machine and traditional cleaning supplies.

The nutrition department of Carteret County Schools plans to leave it up to individual schools to determine how to distribute meals to students.

Leaders are planning to limit cafeteria capacity to 50% of normal for social distancing.

The district is updating parents and employees on its plans through its website.