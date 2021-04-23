Carteret County Sheriff searching for missing 15-year-old from Smyrna

SMYRNA, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old from Smyrna.

Stephen Milligan has been reported as a runaway juvenile from his home on Old Post Office Road in Smyrna. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

Milligan is 5’07”, approximately 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at his residence on Thursday at approximately 3 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.