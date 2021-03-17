Carteret County Sheriff searching for missing 17-year-old from Newport

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old from Newport last seen on Tuesday, March 16.

Candy Marie Pero is described as a white female, 5’7″, approxiamtely 150 pounds, red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater with “Emerald Isle” on the front & blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Courtney Howell, (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV