Carteret County Sheriff searching for missing 17-year-old from Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old from Newport last seen on Tuesday, March 16.

Candy Marie Pero is described as a white female, 5’7″, approxiamtely 150 pounds, red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater with “Emerald Isle” on the front & blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Courtney Howell, (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.