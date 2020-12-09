Carteret County Sheriff searching for missing 24-year-old last seen leaving Carteret Health Care in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 24-year-old last seen leaving Carteret Health Care in Morehead City on November 28.

Frank Winston Quinn III is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 6’2″ and approximately 140 pounds.

Quinn resides in Atlantic MHP, Newport and officials said he has a history of drug abuse and is in need of a welfare check.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Detective Lt. Derek Moore, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911. Quinn has been entered NCIC.

There are no vehicles currently registered to Quinn.