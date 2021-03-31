Carteret County Sheriff: Missing Newport teen is back home

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Austin Yeomans has returned home.

PREVIOUS

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing teen from Newport.

14-year-old Austin Reid Yeomans was reported missing from his residence on Garner Drive in the Riverwoods Subdivision on Tuesday, March 30. Yeomans is 5’06”, approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said there is no clothing description available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.