Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 moves to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Carteret County Sheriff searching for missing Wilkes County woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Wilkes County woman.

26-year-old Kimberly Noel Wolfe is described as a white female, 5’1 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said, Wolfe is from Wilkes County but was recently staying with a relative in Newport.

She was reportedly picked up by a 35-40-year-old black male named Craig.

Wolfe departed Newport on July 8 and has not been heard from since.

Craig was reportedly driving a white Nissan Altima with an unknown North Carolina tag.

The vehicle reported having a blue sticker on the trunk.

If located, notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chip Coble, case number 20072688C.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV