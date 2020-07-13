Carteret County Sheriff searching for missing Wilkes County woman

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Wilkes County woman.

26-year-old Kimberly Noel Wolfe is described as a white female, 5’1 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said, Wolfe is from Wilkes County but was recently staying with a relative in Newport.

She was reportedly picked up by a 35-40-year-old black male named Craig.

Wolfe departed Newport on July 8 and has not been heard from since.

Craig was reportedly driving a white Nissan Altima with an unknown North Carolina tag.

The vehicle reported having a blue sticker on the trunk.

If located, notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chip Coble, case number 20072688C.