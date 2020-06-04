Carteret County Sheriff searching for runaway juvenile

Live Now
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a runaway juvenile.

15-year-old Jazlynn Aida Cordova is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’03, and approxiamtely 115 pounds.

Cordova has been reported as a runaway juvenile from Morehead City.

She was last seen on Wednesday, June 3.

Officials said she may be in Craven County or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

If located contact Detective Lt. Josh Phillips or Detective J.C. Hawks.

