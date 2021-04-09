Carteret County sheriff signs letter to President Biden addressing border crisis

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck was one of 29 North Carolina sheriffs and one of five in Eastern North Carolina who signed a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday expressing concern about the border crisis.

In the letter, which was sent on April 7, the sheriffs urged Biden to “reverse course and help us protect our communities by securing the southern border.”

“America’s Sheriffs are deeply troubled about the dangerous impacts your administration’s border policies are having on our citizens, legal residents and communities,” the letter reads, in part. “You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking.”

“Failure to secure our borders, as best as possible, is a failure of the federal government to carry out one of its primary purposes; to protect the citizens of the United States,” Buck added.

Click below to read the full letter.

The letter was also signed by sheriffs from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The others from Eastern North Carolina who signed the letter included Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler, Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.