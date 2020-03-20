Carteret County Sheriff’s Office implements changes due to COVID-19 outbreak

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) In response to the growing concerns over exposure to COVID-19, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is making changes in operating procedures to reduce the risk of exposure to citizens and employees.

Due to the space limitations in the jail visitation area officials are suspending inmate visitation.

Inmates will be given additional free calling privileges until visitation is reinstated, attorney visits will continue as normal, money can still be added to inmate accounts via the kiosk in the main lobby, citizens are encouraged to mail money orders to the attention of the inmate.

If you have any questions concerning the Detention Center call 252-504-4832 for assistance.

These measures are being implemented in order to protect the citizens who visit the facility, inmates, court officials, and staff.

Although the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office will be operating on some temporary changes, this will not affect their ability to respond to emergency and non-emergency calls for service and citizens should expect the same high level of service.