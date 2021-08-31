Carteret County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder/suicide

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release it was investigating a murder/suicide that happened on Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Bobby Drive in Newport around 1 p.m. Tuesday. They were dispatched after getting a call from a concerned family member from an uncle who said he was going to kill himself and his ailing wife.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found both dead in the home from gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office reports detectives learned the elderly man was having trouble caring for his aging wife, who

was suffering from preexisting medical conditions.

No further information will be released by the sheriff’s office, officials said.