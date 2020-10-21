Carteret County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app

(WNCT) Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck has announced the release of the organization’s new smartphone application.

The app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Carteret County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for public safety organizations across the country.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

The new sheriff’s app, which has been in development for six months, takes less than one minute to download and offers quick access to items of public interest.

Users can provide comments and feedback, view community outreach information, view contact information, submit a tip, search and view jail information and local inmates, receive emergency alert notifications, search sex offenders in the area, view the list of Carteret’s Most Wanted, connect to social media, read the latest news and find out about upcoming events.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Carteret Sheriff NC.”