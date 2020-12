BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is once again seeking new bicycle donations for the 7th annual ‘Race to the North Pole.’

CCSO is very excited to partner with Holland Shepard Group and Keller Williams Crystal Coast for another bicycle drive that supports the efforts of the Toys for Tots program.

CCSO will be accepting new bicycle donations through December 11.

Be a holiday miracle and make sure every child has a bicycle this Christmas!