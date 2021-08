SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen at his residence on Tuesday, August 18.

Guillermo Julian Sosa was reported missing from 1428 Highway 58. Officials said his clothing description is currently unknown but Sosa is known for carrying a brown backpack with red and green straps.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.