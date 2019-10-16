Carteret County to host drug take-back event

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) - The Goldsboro Police Department said two Wayne County residents face drug charges in separate cases.

Police said that Taylor Dawn Cox, 25, of Pikeville, and William Jovon Maye, 38, of Goldsboro, were arrested.

Cox was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor drug possession.

She was sent to the Wayne County Detention Center on a $4,000 bond.

Maye was charged with possession of cocaine.

He was sent to the Wayne County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.