The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Carteret County Health Department will host the “Pills Can Kill Prescription Drug Take-Back” event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at all five Food Lion stores in Carteret County.
At each location, people can give their unused prescription medication to deputies and police who will safely dispose of them.
Deputies said the drug take-back events will not accept liquids, needles or sharps of any kind.
Carteret County to host drug take-back event
