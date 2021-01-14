Carteret County woman suspected of drug trafficking, arrested after raid; $2.5 million bond

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Narcotics detectives with the Morehead City Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Carteret County woman after a drug trafficking investigation in Carteret County.
54 yer old Jessica Lane Edwards faces multiple drug charges including:
- Trafficking opiates
- Possessing a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture
- Sell and deliver
- Manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance
- Selling a schedule II controlled substance
- Delivering a schedule II controlled substance
- Possessing a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver
- Manufacturing a schedule IV controlled substance
- Possessing marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver,
- Manufacturing marijuana
- Maintaining a dwelling to sell or store a controlled substance
- Possessing drug paraphernalia
Officials said a reliable tip provided to law enforcement initiated the investigation.
The investigation concluded when detectives, with assistance from the Morehead City Police Department and the Carteret County multi-jurisdictional special response team, served the search warrant and raided Edwards’ home located at 174 Bobby’s Drive in Newport on Thursday, January 7. The raid resulted in the seizure of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 42 dosage units (15 grams) of what is believed to be Oxycodone, 17 dosage units (nine grams) of Hydrocodone, 15 dosage units of Clonazepam, one dosage unit of an Amphetamine pill, marijuana and nine firearms.
Edwards was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $2.5 million bond.