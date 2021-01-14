Carteret County woman suspected of drug trafficking, arrested after raid; $2.5 million bond

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Narcotics detectives with the Morehead City Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Carteret County woman after a drug trafficking investigation in Carteret County.

54 yer old Jessica Lane Edwards faces multiple drug charges including:

Trafficking opiates

Possessing a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture

Sell and deliver

Manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance

Selling a schedule II controlled substance

Delivering a schedule II controlled substance

Possessing a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver

Manufacturing a schedule IV controlled substance

Possessing marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver,

Manufacturing marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling to sell or store a controlled substance

Possessing drug paraphernalia

Officials said a reliable tip provided to law enforcement initiated the investigation.

The investigation concluded when detectives, with assistance from the Morehead City Police Department and the Carteret County multi-jurisdictional special response team, served the search warrant and raided Edwards’ home located at 174 Bobby’s Drive in Newport on Thursday, January 7. The raid resulted in the seizure of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 42 dosage units (15 grams) of what is believed to be Oxycodone, 17 dosage units (nine grams) of Hydrocodone, 15 dosage units of Clonazepam, one dosage unit of an Amphetamine pill, marijuana and nine firearms.

Edwards was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $2.5 million bond.